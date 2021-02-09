Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,634 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $236.28. 15,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

