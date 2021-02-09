Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,551. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

