Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 99,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

