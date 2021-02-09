Wade G W & Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. 50,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.