Wade G W & Inc. Has $14.91 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.91. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

