Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.51 on Tuesday, reaching $852.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $808.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.