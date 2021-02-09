Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.66. 27,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

