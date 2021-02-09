Wade G W & Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

