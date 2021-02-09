Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $334.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.