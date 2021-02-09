Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,352 shares of company stock worth $5,696,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,480. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

