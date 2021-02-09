Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,669 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 438,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

