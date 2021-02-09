Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,096.65. 10,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,822.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

