Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 34,336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.01. 18,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

