Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 3,478 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST remained flat at $$359.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

