Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 7,387,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

