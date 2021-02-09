Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.39. The stock had a trading volume of 368,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,614,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $333.74.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

