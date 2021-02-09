Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,775. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

