Wade G W & Inc. Sells 11,238 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1,359.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Dynamics by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.