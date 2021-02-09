Wade G W & Inc. Sells 17,766 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 37,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

