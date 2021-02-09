Wade G W & Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 82,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

