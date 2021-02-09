Wade G W & Inc. Sells 913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.29. 3,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,119. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.