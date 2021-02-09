Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.28 million and $17,785.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,492,296 coins and its circulating supply is 195,112,682 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.