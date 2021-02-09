Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.18. The company had a trading volume of 61,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

