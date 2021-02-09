Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $145.20. 123,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. The stock has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

