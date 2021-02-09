Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.12 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $45.12 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.52 or 0.03798561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

