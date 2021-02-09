Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.02 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $107.32 million and $16.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

