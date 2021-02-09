Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.