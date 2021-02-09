Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $45.97 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $236,103.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00246782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00084294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00093997 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,961 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.