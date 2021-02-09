WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.13 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and $6.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00034554 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,019,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,757,591 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

