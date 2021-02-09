WaykiChain Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $54.92 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

