WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

