Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.67 and traded as low as $19.19. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 26,869 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $50,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,629.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $67,286.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $194,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

