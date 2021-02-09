WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

