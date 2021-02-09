Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 31.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 31.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 129.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

