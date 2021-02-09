Wedbush Downgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Neutral

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

