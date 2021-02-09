Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently:

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

2/9/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

2/1/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/27/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/22/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

1/20/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 755,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,885. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 37,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

