Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $153.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/11/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $110.00 to $127.00.

1/11/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $110.00 to $127.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,861. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.