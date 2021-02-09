Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. 327,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,544. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

