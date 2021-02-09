Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Life Storage (LSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

2/4/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2021 – Life Storage had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.33 to $85.33. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.33 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.33.

12/31/2020 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $66.67 to $82.00.

12/11/2020 – Life Storage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

