Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/20/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/19/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

1/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

12/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.