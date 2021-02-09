Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):
- 1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $253.00.
- 1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $248.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $291.00.
- 1/4/2021 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
ROK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.52. 557,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,983. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
