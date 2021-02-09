Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $253.00.

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $248.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $291.00.

1/4/2021 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ROK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.52. 557,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,983. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91.

Get Rockwell Automation Inc alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.