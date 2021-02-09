Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (ATA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE: ATA):
- 2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/29/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
ATA stock opened at C$25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$27.76.
In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.
