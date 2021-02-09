Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (ATA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE: ATA):

2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

1/29/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ATA stock opened at C$25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$27.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

