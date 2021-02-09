Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (BME: SAN) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/4/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €1.85 ($2.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.45 ($4.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.85 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2020 – Banco Santander had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 12/11/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

