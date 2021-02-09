Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carter Bankshares (CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Carter Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Carter Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/27/2021 – Carter Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/21/2021 – Carter Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/20/2021 – Carter Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/14/2021 – Carter Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/13/2021 – Carter Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

1/7/2021 – Carter Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $13.25.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

