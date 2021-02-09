Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Paper (IP)

International Paper (NYSE: IP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Paper’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates and declined year over year as well. The company will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products as a result of the crisis. Further, corrugated packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain. Furthermore mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth. However, weak paper demand due to the pandemic and higher maintenance outage costs are likely to impact International Paper’s performance.”

2/5/2021 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.