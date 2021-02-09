Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company performed well in the fourth of 2020, beating both earnings and sales estimates. In the quarters ahead, it is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies. Demand is expected to be high in various end markets, including personal safety, home improvement and others. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $9.20-$9.70 and year-over-year sales growth of 5-8%. However, the impacts of 2020 headwinds, raw material prices and divestitures are expected to hurt earnings in 2021. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as expenses related to research and development, and restructuring charges might be concerning.”

1/27/2021 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $188.00.

1/24/2021 – 3M had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2021 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Cost-reduction actions too will be beneficial. High demand in multiple end markets, including personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, and others, is expected to aid in the quarters ahead. For fourth-quarter 2020, the pandemic-induced demand for respirators is anticipated to boost sales by 300 bps year over year. Total sales in the quarter are anticipated to be $8.2-$8.4 billion. However, due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, it refrained from providing projections for 2020. Also, woes related to stiff competition, huge debts and international exposure might be concerning. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

1/12/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Cost-reduction actions too will be beneficial. High demand in multiple end markets, including personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, and others, is expected to aid in the quarters ahead. For fourth-quarter 2020, the pandemic-induced demand for respirators is anticipated to boost sales by 300 bps year over year. Total sales in the quarter are anticipated to be $8.2-$8.4 billion. However, due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, it refrained from providing projections for 2020. Also, woes related to stiff competition, huge debts and international exposure might be concerning. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.42. 89,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

