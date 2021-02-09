Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company's revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify's corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. "

SIFY stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

