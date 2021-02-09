Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

2/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $758.00 to $753.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $684.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $623.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $527.00 to $553.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $575.00 to $584.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $575.00 to $584.00.

1/13/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

1/8/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $635.00.

12/16/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $737.00 to $736.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $527.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.68. 1,050,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.44 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,821,000 after acquiring an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

