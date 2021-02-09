WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Laurentian

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) had its target price upped by analysts at Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) alerts:

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.99. 1,520,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.88.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.