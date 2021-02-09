Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $235.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. CIBC World Markets increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $12,569,000. Convector Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 331,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

